5 free agent targets for Sixers this offseason

The Sixers have money to spend and a playoff spot to chase this season. With a young and high-potential core in tow with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz expected to be healthy and star, there is a need for veteran role players, shooting and depth.

Last year, Gerald Henderson represented the voice of wisdom in the locker room. As Sixers head coach Brett Brown told the media prior to last week's NBA Draft, "[Sixers GM] Bryan [Colangelo] and I have had hours of discussion leading up to this on what the next step is in regards to the formation of the team and free agents. I know he has shared with you the owners’ plan and, hence, our path that there is still a large part of this growth that will happen organically, not force fed. And so somewhere out there without being reckless and the formation of some of those qualities that we’re looking for to make up the rest of the team, that will be the next step."

Here are five good fits for the Sixers both in terms of scheme, veteran leadership and shooting abilities:

Dion Waiters

The former Thunder and Cavaliers guard played 46 games for the Heat in 2016-17, scoring 15.8 points per game and shooting a decent 39.5 percent from long distance. He was rumored to be heading to Philly last season but he decided to rout himself to Miami instead. At 25 years old, he still have the potential to be potent scorer in the NBA and could be a good fit at the two-guard for Philly. He earned just over $3 million last year and will likely be seeking a slight raise, but his salary will be in the Sixers' price range.

J.J. Redick

Rumors continue to swirl that the 3-point specialist is being pursued aggressively by the Sixers. Redick has had three straight healthy seasons with the Clipppers, averaging 15 points and shooting threes at a clip in the mid-40 percent range. He is 33 years old and has ample playoff experience, making him a great fit as a locker room voice for the youthful current roster. Redick got paid just under $7 million last season.

Kyle Lowry

Lowry is the highest-priced free agent the Sixers have been linked to, and he has Philly ties having played his college ball at Villanova. With the Raptors he's been a perennial All-Star leading a perennial playoff team. Last year he scored 22.4 points per game and dished seven assists per contest running the point. In Philly, ball-handlers Fultz and Simmons could minimize his point guard abilities, but coming off his best season as a pro in 2016-17 there's no doubt he could help the Sixers big time — if they are willing to part ways with upwards of $12 million per season.

Kyle Korver

Korver was drafted by the Sixers, and in 18 NBA seasons and more than 1,000 games he's established himself as one of the best 3-point shooters ever to play the game. He served a brief stint with the Cavaliers last season and will be a free agent when the league year begins on July 1. At 36 years old, there are few veteran presences more desireable than he.

Ersan Ilyasova

The Turkish power forward started last season with the Sixers where he scored 14.8 points per game and showed a knack for scoring with the basketball. He fit in very well with the locker room culture and played hard for Brown. After being traded to the Hawks at the deadline, Ilyasova is a free agent again and could be a nice piece off the bench to pair with Dario Saric.