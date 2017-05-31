5 Philly athletes you must follow on Instagram, Twitter

It's never been a worse time to be a Philly sports fan. The four major local teams have all failed to win a playoff series for a combined 22 seasons and all missed the playoffs in the last calendar year. The constant rebuild in South Broad seems never-ending.

However, it's possible there is no better city for sports-related social media than Philadelphia. Complex.com has credited the Sixers with having the second best social media presence in the NBA, and the Phillies just launched spanish-language twitter page.

As far as indivual personalities go, the city is also top knotch. Here are the five must-follow Philly star athletes to find and add on Instagram and Twitter right now.

1. Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid)

On Tuesday, Joel Embiid was driving around Philadelphia and saw some kids playing on an outdoor court. He felt compelled to teach them how to "trust the process," got out of this car and hooped it up. A video he posted of him stuffing a 10-year-old is as hilarous as it is heartwarming.

Saw kids playing at the park while we were driving so I had to stop to teach them how to trust the process..... Nobody gets in my paint ha #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on May 30, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Jo Jo's Twitter and Instagram feeds have also, in recent weeks and months, contained videos of him dunking between his legs, asking Donald Trump for support for his NBA All-Star bid, and countless attempts to get his celebrity crush (probably Rihanna) to "slide into his DMs." He's the NBA's social media champion.

2. Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz)

The Eagles franchise quarterback is also a must-follow, recently having revealed his favorite cheesesteak (it's venison). Wentz gives followers the chance to see him hunting (alongside his entire offensive line), and perhaps the cutest instagram puppy you've ever seen. His positive energy and leadership that makes him a natural quarterback in the Birds' locker room also makes him pleasure to follow.

Had a blast with the o-line shooting some guns and eating some steak and potatoes 🙌🏼 #flyeaglesfly A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on May 2, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

3. Ben Simmons (@bensimmons)

The Sixers' 2016 first overall pick has yet to play an NBA game, but from watching his videos on Instagram one would never guess. The oft-shirtless 20-year-old can be seen crossing up and dunking up a storm, fueling hype that he is close to being healthy and will make his debut when next season starts. He certainly offers positivity on his social channels.

Alright last one A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on May 11, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

4. Zach Ertz (@zachertz)

Ertz is less flamboyant that his Sixers' counterparts but as a 20-something experiencing life as a pro athlete and as a newly wed to another pro athlete (he married pro soccer star Julie Johnston this past summer) his posts are uplifting and entertaining.

One month down ✅ a lifetime to go!! Take me back! @juliejohnston2 A post shared by Zach Ertz (@zachertz) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

5. Claude Giroux (@28cgiroux)

The Flyers' captain, like Wentz, is extremely puppy friendly. He is also not shy to show off his gorgeous Canadian fiance. The only knock against Claude is that he only updates once every few weeks.