Adrian Peterson update, odds: Patriots favorites to land him, Eagles in mix

Why is AP still a free agent?

Evan Macy
 Published : April 18, 2017
Adrian_Peterson_return_Vikings_football.png

Adrian Peterson went down with a torn meniscus in September.

Getty Images

The top prizes from fantasy drafts past are still free agents, in running backs Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles.

The news is slow moving on both fronts, but Peterson could be close to finding a new home.

According to recent reports, Peterson's lack of takers has been due in large part to his high salary demands, but MMQB's Peter King says that the back is willing to accept less than $5 million for a few select teams. He also surmises that the former Viking will not have a home before next week's NFL draft.

So who are the front-runners? One would guess that the Patriots, defending Super Bowl champs would be in line for a big discount. 

Sports oddsmaker Bookmaker.eu handicaps New England's shot at getting AP at +300, the best of any NFL team. The Saints are a close second at +360.

Other possible fits? The Buccaneers — from whom Peterson got a glowing endorsement (particularly from quarterback Jameis Winston) have +500 pay outs for signing the 32-year old.

The Raiders (+800), Packers (+900), Giants and Eagles (+1,500) are the other favorites.

