Adrian Peterson update, odds: Patriots favorites to land him, Eagles in mix

The top prizes from fantasy drafts past are still free agents, in running backs Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles.

The news is slow moving on both fronts, but Peterson could be close to finding a new home.

According to recent reports, Peterson's lack of takers has been due in large part to his high salary demands, but MMQB's Peter King says that the back is willing to accept less than $5 million for a few select teams. He also surmises that the former Viking will not have a home before next week's NFL draft.

So who are the front-runners? One would guess that the Patriots, defending Super Bowl champs would be in line for a big discount.

Sports oddsmaker Bookmaker.eu handicaps New England's shot at getting AP at +300, the best of any NFL team. The Saints are a close second at +360.

Other possible fits? The Buccaneers — from whom Peterson got a glowing endorsement (particularly from quarterback Jameis Winston) have +500 pay outs for signing the 32-year old.

The Raiders (+800), Packers (+900), Giants and Eagles (+1,500) are the other favorites.