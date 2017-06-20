Broad Street Brawlers play their way into The Basketball Tournament

The Broad Street Brawlers have punched their ticket to Las Vegas.

Winners of two games on Saturday and Sunday at The Basketball Tournament Jamboree at Philadelphia University, this team of local Philadelphia talent will get their opportunity to compete for $2 million on July 15 in the West Region of TBT.

Led by Christian Burns' (Philly U) 22 points and nine rebounds, the Brawlers used a second-half surge to power past Primetime NYC and local star Halil Kanacevic (St. Joe's) 77-68.

Dalton Pepper (Temple) chipped in 19 points for the Brawlers while Samme Givens (Drexel) added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Other Philadelphia talent on the team are Chris Fouch (Drexel), Shannon Givens (West Chester), Peter Alexis (Philly U) and Sammy Zeglinski, who went to William Penn High School before playing in college at Virginia.

They'll be joined by Kellen Dunham (Butler), Devin Oliver (Dayton), Dyshawn Pierre (Dayton), Vee Sanford (Dayton) and Darrius Garrett (Richmond) for the tournament.

They'll face Trained to Go, a team of former NBA talent in Glen Rice Jr., Jamario Moon and Damien Wilkins, in the first round.