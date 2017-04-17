Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery went out for dinner to jumpstart chemistry

Carson Wentz finally had a chance to take a break this spring.

After a whirlwind of a season that eventually saw him starting an entire season as a rookie at quarterback for the Eagles, the 24-year-old spent much of his offseason hunting, hanging out with Mike Trout and attending other city sporting events like Flyers games.

"For me, being a rookie, it's crazy," Wentz told the media Monday on the first day players were allowed to report to work in the weight room at the NovaCare Complex. "From the combine all the way through, and to be fortunate enough start 16 games, it was nice to get away, to breath and relax. The last couple weeks have been pretty exciting to get back to these guy and some new faces and get back to work."

The most alluring new face is no doubt that of Wentz' biggest new toy, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery who signed a big one-year contract on the day free agency began last month.

The two are looking to jumpstart their chemistry.

"Alshon's great. Getting to eat dinner with him and be around him," Wentz said. "He's a quiet guy but I have seen him on film and we talked about things he can do on the field. I haven't got to know him too much yet, but I will."

Wentz said he met the Eagles other new wideout, Torrey Smith, for the first time Monday and just like he did last season with Jordan Matthews and a few other offensive players, he hopes to organize some kind of a workout "retreat" this summer.

"We have some plans but I have to talk to these wide receivers to see what we want to do this summer," Wentz said.

Even in the relatively low stakes environment of an April workout, Wentz is thinking about winning.

"I want to win," he said. "[A record of] 7-9 is not going to make the cut, that's what we have to improve on."