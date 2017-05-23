Eagles head coach seems unhappy with Fletcher Cox' absence from OTAs

Every year there are a handful of Eagles' players who skip the voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) and 2017 is no different, as Fletcher Cox, Donnie Jones and Jason Peters all have been granted permission from head coach Doug Pederson to skip the first official opportunity for the offense to face the defense ahead of the upcoming season.

Though Pederson was unwilling to provide more information than just "personal reasons," he seemed respectful but displeased in front of the media Tuesday before practice, particularly at the absence of Cox.

"The reason is satisfactory but it is a voluntary program," Pederson said. "I would love for everybody to be here, that's just me personally and I know it's not always going to work out that way."

Cox is the highest paid Eagles' player and has turned into a perennial Pro Bowl-caliber pass-rusher on the Eagles' loaded front seven. Just his presence on the field alone is enough to provide the edge the Birds defense often needs to distract opposing quarterbacks. He has combined for 16 sacks over the last two seasons and landed a mega-contract last offseason.

"Fletcher is one of the leaders on the football team and guys like that you'd expect to be here," Pederson said. "But I know the rules and I understand the rules and he's one of the leaders out here and at the end of the day I am going to hang my hat on that."

Without knowing the exact circumstances of his absence from OTAs it's hard to criticize his decision not to lace up his cleats, but ahead of his contract extension last season Cox also failed to show up until media and fan pressure seemed to convince him to start working with the team a few weeks into OTAs. That sort of pressure might not follow Cox this offseason, as it is clear he is not holding out for a contract — but instead likely spending time with family.