Eagles' Jordan Matthews calls out NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

Not more than a day after NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, a former Eagles scout said, on his podcast that he expects Nelson Agholor to beat out Jordan Matthews to be the Birds' starting slot wide receiver, Matthews responded.

"People make all kinds of bold predictions," Matthews said. "The craziest thing is, if I make a bold prediction, or say something outlandish, and it's wrong, I get scrutinized. He might do it ... I mean, his mock drafts are pretty bad, every year. Nobody gets on him. It is what it is. Nobody in any other field can be that wrong that many times and keep their job."

Coming off of two straight years as Philly's leading receiver in almost every category, Matthews was thrown for a loop when the Eagles signed Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery during the offseason, bumping Matthews to third on the depth chart.

Agholor was a first round pick three years ago, but has struggled mightily over his first two seasons and there was much speculation about his demise heading into 2017. But he's had a spectacular camp, and Jeremiah, who is in the know and typically relied on as an expert in the NFL, is buying what Agholor is selling.

"At the receiver position, I think they’re in great shape. Nelson Agholor has had a total rebirth," Jeremiah said. "He’s in the slot. He’s gonna live in the slot. He’s gonna be their slot receiver. I’ll be shocked if he’s not. I don’t know what that means for Jordan Matthews."

Matthews has looked healthy in camp after missing spring activities with knee soreness. The competition between the two young receivers can do nothing but help the team's competitiveness and fantasy owners could look to Philly for wide receiver depth during the fantasy season.

It also is good news for quarterback Carson Wentz.

"When you have this many guys out here who are all making plays it motivates you," Matthews said. "And with a quarterback like [Wentz] you don't have to worry to much about being in positon, he's going to put it where you can get it."