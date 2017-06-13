Eagles' LeGarrette Blount 'can't really compare' Carson Wentz to Tom Brady

LeGarrette Blount got his Super Bowl ring Friday, his second as a Patriot. Blount has the most Super Bowl rings of any Eagles player, with Chris Long (also with Patriots), Chris Maragos (Seahawks in 2014), Torrey Smith (Ravens in 2013) and Malcolm Jenkins and Patrick Robinson (Saints in 2010) being the players with one.

How will that play in the Eagles locker room?

"You want to experience winning on any team," Blount said after mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday when asked if he was as motivated to win a third. "You want to experience winning in pickup basketball. As a competitor you never want to lose whether it's playing video games or in the NFL."

Blount says he hasn't worn the ring since officially getting the hardware this past weekend, and says he doesn't intend to use it to motivate his teammates this season in Philly.

"I feel like they are pretty motivated themselves," Blount said with a chuckle. "I don't think they need to see my ring to get motivated to win one."

One of the main reasons Blount and the Patriots were successful — obviously — was Tom Brady, who now has five rings himself. Blount will be playing with a young and unproven quarterback in 2017, in stark contrast to the near 40-year-old riley veteran he lined up behind in New England. How do the two measure up?

"This is Carson's second year, this is Tom's whatever year it is," Blount said. "You can't really compare the two. He's a rising star in this league, he's going to continue to rise, he's going to be really good at some point.

"I feel like he's a leader. Any quarterback you get on your team you want him to lead the team and be a franchise guy. He has to have the mindset he has to have the skill set to lead."

As opposed to the Patriots' perennial contention in the AFC East, the Eagles haven't made the playoffs since 2013, and haven't won a playoff game since 2008. It will be a completely different experience as Blount and the Birds grind and battle in an evenly matched division for a playoff spot.

"Obviously you can't predict the future," he said. "You can't see things that far ahead of time. We are going to keep grinding and keep working we definitely want to improve our record from last year."