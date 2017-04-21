 
Eagles to work out Rutgers' Chris Muller on Friday: Source

The Rutgers product impressed Eagles scouts on Wednesday.

By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : April 21, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles helmet. (Getty Images)
The Eagles could be looking at some offensive line help come draft day. (Photo: Getty Images)
Chris Muller was one of the players who attended the local pro day at the Philadelphia Eagles facility on Wednesday. Seems like the Rutgers offensive lineman impressed.
 
There will be a private workout for Muller on Friday, a source tells Metro New York. 
 
This comes after he’s attended the local days in recent weeks for the New York Giants, New York Jets. He first popped onto the radar of many teams several weeks ago following an impressive pro day at Rutgers.
 
At the event in early March, Muller put up 34 reps on the 225-pound bench press, a number that would have been second best at the NFL combine.
 
A four-year starter for the Big Ten program, the vast majority of Muller’s snaps at Rutgers were at right guard, although he also can play center. A U.S. Army All-American, he was a consensus 4-star recruit coming out of high school.
 
Also at the Eagles pro day on Wednesday was Princeton cornerback Dorian Williams. Muller and Williams both trained locally at Test Football Academy in Martinsville, N.J.
 
Williams was a four-year starter for the Tigers at both linebacker and safety and was a first-team All-Ivy League. He projects as a cornerback in the NFL and can also contribute on special teams.
