Every future Sixers NBA Draft pick

The Sixers traded away a future first rounder in their move with the Celtics to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Here's a full list of the picks and restrictions the team has in upcoming drafts by year:
2017
1st round — Brooklyn via Boston (1st overall)
2nd round pick – Knicks (36th overall)
2nd round pick – Mavs (39th)
2nd round pick – Heat (46th)
2nd round pick – Hawks (50th)
2018
1st round pick – 76ers
1st round pick – Lakers (if it is 1st, or 6-30 — otherwise it goes to the Celtics)
2nd round pick – 76ers
2nd round pick – Nets or Cavs (whichever is better)
2nd round pick – Clippers or Knicks (whichever is better)
2019
1st round pick – 76ers
1st round pick – Kings (unprotected unless 2018 Lakers pick doesn't transfer, then if it is 2-30 it goes to the Celtics)
2nd round pick – 76ers
2nd round pick – Bucks or Kings (whichever is better)
2nd round pick – Knicks
2020
1st round pick – 76ers
1st round pick – OKC (top 20 protected, If it doesn’t convey, becomes 2nd round picks in 2022 and 2023).
2nd round pick – Mavs
2nd round pick – 76ers
2nd round pick – Nets
2nd round pick – Knicks
2021
1st round pick – 76ers
2nd round pick – 76ers
2nd round pick – Knicks