Every future Sixers NBA Draft pick

The Sixers traded away a future first rounder in their move with the Celtics to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Here's a full list of the picks and restrictions the team has in upcoming drafts by year:

2017

1st round — Brooklyn via Boston (1st overall)

2nd round pick – Knicks (36th overall)

2nd round pick – Mavs (39th)

2nd round pick – Heat (46th)

2nd round pick – Hawks (50th)

2018

1st round pick – 76ers

1st round pick – Lakers (if it is 1st, or 6-30 — otherwise it goes to the Celtics)

2nd round pick – 76ers

2nd round pick – Nets or Cavs (whichever is better)

2nd round pick – Clippers or Knicks (whichever is better)

2019

1st round pick – 76ers

1st round pick – Kings (unprotected unless 2018 Lakers pick doesn't transfer, then if it is 2-30 it goes to the Celtics)

2nd round pick – 76ers

2nd round pick – Bucks or Kings (whichever is better)

2nd round pick – Knicks

2020

1st round pick – 76ers

1st round pick – OKC (top 20 protected, If it doesn’t convey, becomes 2nd round picks in 2022 and 2023).

2nd round pick – Mavs

2nd round pick – 76ers

2nd round pick – Nets

2nd round pick – Knicks

2021

1st round pick – 76ers

2nd round pick – 76ers

2nd round pick – Knicks