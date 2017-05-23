LeGarrette Blount, Jordan Matthews excited for new NFL touchdown celebration rules

The NFL announced Tuesday a handful of rule changes for the upcoming season and in the Eagles locker room the most popular was the laxing rules for touchdown celebrations. According to the NFL, players will be allowed to celebrate in groups, use the ball as a prop, create "snow angels" and a slew of other things that fans have missed in recent years.

"We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown," Goodell said in an announcement to fans. "And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements."

However it will not be no-holds-barred, unregulated celebrating.

"Offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized," Goodell said.

What will Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews do with his new found celebration freedom?

"I don't know man," Matthews, who has 19 touchdowns over three seasons, said after OTAs. "I did the Rocky a couple years ago, I might go to the meat locker and use the goal post."

Matthews, flanked in the upcoming season by Alshon Jeffery (26 career touchdowns) and Torrey Smith (37 touchdowns), the Eagles are hoping their offense is a bit more explosive in 2017. Another newcomer LeGarrette Blount — who led the NFL in touchdowns last year with 18 for the Patriots — had a different take on the rule.

"I never even knew the rule in the first place," Blount told laughing receivers in the Eagles locker room.

Another rule change, one shortening overtime periods from 15 to 10 minutes, is still a lacking solution — according to Matthews.

"I think the college way they do it is a lot more fair," Matthews said, referring to the NCAA's system which allows each offense a chance to score from the 25-yard line. "But who knows. I am trying to win games in regulation."