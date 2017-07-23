Home
 
MLB trade rumors: Phillies could start throwing money around soon

MLB insider Jon Heyman surmises that the Phillies could make a move for a big-name star.
By
Evan Macy
 Published : July 23, 2017 | Updated : July 23, 2017
Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton (Photo: Getty Images)
Giancarlo Stanton will be a big draw in front of his hometown Miami Marlins fans on Tuesday night during the MLB All-Star Game. (Photo: Getty Images)

The trade deadline is approaching and the Phillies will no doubtedly be sellers. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Fan Rag sports, Pat Neshak is the most likely Phil to be traded before July 31, and the most popular. He also says the Phillies are shopping Jeremy Hellickson and are willing to swallow a large chunk of his salary if they can acquire a good prospect in exchange.

Heyman corroborated with some outlandish-seeming rumors that the Phillies could be in the market to acquire a big-name, big ticket player like Giancarlo Stanton or Manny Machado. Heyman wrote: "while they’ve built a decent farm system in a hurry, they will try to use their financial might to add pieces. That’s why they can’t be ruled out for Giancarlo Stanton, Manny Machado, Bryce Harper or others."

He also mentioned the Phillies as a surprising interested party in the Braves' second baseman Brandon Phillips, though Philly wouldn't want him as a rental player.

The news the Philadelphia is looking to add pieces as they act as a seller at the deadline seems a bit odd but it makes sense. They could get a superstar for a reasonable price — and perhaps renegotiate with an expiring contract privately rather than waiting to bid against other teams when free agency starts.

Of course, it is all conjecture and Phillies' GM Matt Klentak has kept his trade deadline, and short-term future plans close to the chest. 

 

