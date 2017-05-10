NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry to Sixers is gaining steam

There couldn't be a better fit for Raptors guard Kyle Lowry than the Sixers.

And according to a number of sources contemplating the future of the highly coveted 31-year-old scorer, the match could be made this offseason when Lowry opts out of his contract with Toronto and becomes a free agent.

After scoring career highs in nearly every category this past season — prior to being swept by the Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs — Lowry averaged 22.4 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc. He went to Villanova and grew up in Philly. He has a relationship with former Raptors front office executive and current Sixers VP of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo. And he is looking for a change of scenery. What could be more different than the youth and potential of the upstarting Sixers?

Lowry himself has time to decide before the offseason begins this summer, but he did say he wanted to win a championship when he picks a new team. And though the prospect of playing along side Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, Ben Simmons and whomever the Sixers take when they pick in the lottery this June, Philly won't be an immediate title contender with Lowry's addition.

The veteran would add many attributes missing from the Sixers, pieces they'll need to eventually address like experience, shooting ability and a prized free agent to open the floodgates for Philadelphia as a destination for good basketball players.

Philly has no shortage of cap space and the shooting guard position would belong to Lowry, as the rest of the lineup on a healthy squad would line up alongside him. Should the squad continue to improve, it will eventually have quite an appealing case to make for potential free agents and the three-time NBA All-Star could get a head start.