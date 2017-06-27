NBA rumors: Sixers among teams courting Warriors' Andre Iguodala

ESPN's Chris Haynes has proposed a theory on how to beat the Warriors that apparently is a sentiment across the NBA already. Instead of building a rival super team to stop Golden State, break the current NBA champions apart.

Seven teams are reportedly attempting to do just that, as the Sixers have been named as one of a group of teams requesting meetings with free agent Andre Iguodala.

The former Sixer becomes a free agent on July 1, and while Kevin Durant's decision to opt out and re-sign for less money this offseason opens up a little more money for Golden State to use Bird Years to offer the 33-year-old defensive specialist closer to market value, teams like Philly will be able to offer him much more money — and a bigger role.

Philadelphia craves veteran leadership and experience in its locker room, helping to mentor and encourage their youthful core of Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, Ben Simmons and newcomer Markelle Fultz into champions one day. Iguodala has as much playoff and NBA Finals experience as anyone in the league today, having won the 2015 Finals MVP award thanks to his stellar defense on LeBron James.

The Timberwolves, Spurs, Clippers, Magic, Nets and Jazz are the other interested teams, each offering Iguodala an interesting new challenge and opportunity.

The other big-name free agent role player hitting the free market for the Warriors is Shaun Livingston, who at 31 played a big role for Golden State off the bench in both of their recent title runs.