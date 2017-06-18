NBA Rumors: Sixers expected to be aggressive in seeking J.J. Redick

The future of the Sixers roster for years to come is starting to take shape, and the core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz and Dario Saric could compete for a playoff spot as soon as next season.

A few things are still way up in the air, like how the Sixers will spend their NBA-best $24.8 million in salary cap space prior to the 2017-18 season.

Even after signing their first overall pick, they'll be able to add at least one veteran if not more. According to sources, prior to making a blockbuster trade with the Celtics to land the first overall pick in Thursday's draft, NBA executives were exepecting Philly to be very a major player for sharp-shooting free ageny J.J. Redick in free agency.

Before trading for No. 1 pick, were rumblings amongst league execs Sixers would be aggressive JJ Redick suitors in FA. Imagine that spikes. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 18, 2017

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski suggested in May that the small forward would be a good match for the Sixers, who will have playmakers, passers and size, but little shooting heading into next season.

Redick spent the last four years in L.A. with the Clippers and averaged 15 points per game in just over 28 minutes per contest. He shot over 42 percent from three, and in 2015-16 shot a red-hot 47.5 percent from beyond the arc.

All of a sudden, the Sixers could be a pretty appealing destination for free agents. The Redick rumors could pick up steam after the NBA draft. Stay tuned.