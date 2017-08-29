NFL trade rumors: Eagles interested in Browns' Joe Haden?

Are the Eagles one of the teams talking to the Browns about acquiring Joe Haden?

Are the Eagles going all-in this season?

Recent moves in signing offensive weapons Alshon Jeffery, LeGarrette Blount and Torrey Smith to what essentially amout to one-year contracts imply they might be. As does trading Jordan Matthews away for cornerback help in Ronald Darby.

They've shed cap space here in there by trading away Allen Barbre, Jon Dorembos and others, while cutting players who can save them money like the injured Ryan Mathews.

Now, after word of the Browns intense desire to trade away their top cornerback Joe Haden, could Eagles GM Howie Roseman pull the trigger again?

Hearing from multiple teams that the Browns are aggressively trying to trade CB Joe Haden. Very motivated to move his contract — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 29, 2017

Whether Philly could open the cap space to make it work depends on the masterminds in Roseman's front office workshop but there is certainly a fit.

If the Eagles, or another potential suitor could convince the Browns to eat some of the $11.1 million he is due this season (he is also due $11.2 million and $10.4 million in 2018 and 2019 respectively) there might be some merit in taking the risk.

A Pro Bowlers in 2014, Haden has had finger and groin injuries in recent years but has received good reviews from those in Cleveland watching the 28-year-old perform.

"I think [Haden] had a great training camp," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said of the former first rounder. "I think he's played well in our games. Again, he's a huge piece of what we do on defense and we'll just keep moving from there."

Would a Mychal Kendricks for Haden swap work with the right draft picks thrown in? Would Eagles fans welcome Haden after seeing disasters in Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominic Rodgers-Cromartie in recent Birds' history? As the season approaches on September 10, we'll find the answer soon enough.