Nick Foles, Carson Wentz quarterback bromance could go places

The evidence has shown that Carson Wentz is a cool guy. Like, really cool. When he's not buying his entire offensive line Beretta shotguns, hunting with Mike Trout or making dreams come true for sick kids, he's working toward becoming a great NFL quarterback.

And while the 24-year-old NFL sophomore has a lot of work left to do before joining the upper echelon of gunslingers in pro football, he's made a really good impression on Nick Foles, who once threw for seven touchdowns in a game as the Eagles' starter in an epic 2013 campaign.

"As a quarterback and as an athlete he's tremendous coming into year two," Foles, the last quarterback to play in the playoffs as an Eagle, said Monday. "With the cerebral part of the game he understand the game, and as a person he's a great individual to be around and I really enjoy it."

The two have lockers side by side in the front corner of the Eagles' locker room, are both proudly religious and seem to have a lot in common both on and off the field. And the budding friendship is palpable.

"I knew about the year he had when he was here," Wentz said, referring to the 27-to-2 touchdown to interception ratio Foles posted four years ago. "It was an impressive year for sure. I've heard from a lot of guys in this building that he's a great dude. The relationship we have had is great."

"Carson is a great guy, we are all in this together," Foles said. "I told him, 'You're not out there alone. I am out here trying to do anything to help this team.' It's a great atmosphere to be in. It's not like that everywhere but it's that way here."

Foles has been well-traveled since his last game with the Birds in 2014. He has appeared in games for the Rams and the Chiefs with mixed results. Given the opportunity to return to the team that drafted him was an opportunity Foles was unwilling to let go. During his tenure in Philly he learned a lot about the city and about playing in the NFL — memories he relishes.

And as he told the media Monday, there is nothing better than turning the famous Philly boo-birds into cheerleaders.

"I love the boos because there's nothing better than turning them into cheers," Foles, who is expecting his first child any day now, said. "They're great with opposing crowds. It's a tough place to come play. When other teams hear the boos they probably think they got us, but we can turn it right around."