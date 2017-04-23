Philly Union's Richie Marquez getting overseas attention

On Saturday night, Metro New York’s Kristian Dyer reported on MSG Network several MLS rumblings from around the league, including a potential monster deal for Chicharito and the Portland Timbers looking for a centerback. One of his rumors had a Philadelphia Union angle as a star player is getting looks from overseas.

Dyer serves as the ‘Red Bulls Insider’ on MSG’s broadcasts of the New York Red Bulls.

In his fourth season with the Philadelphia Union, Richie Marquez has cemented a starting spot with the Eastern Conference side. Not only is he turning heads within MLS, he’s getting some serious momentum overseas as well.

A source said that Marquez, set to turn 25-years old in May, is being tracked by several teams overseas. Most notably, according to the source, Mexican club Atlas is among those showing interest in the defender.

Taken in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft in 2014, Marquez spent his first year with the Union on loan. Since then, he’s nailed down a starting spot in the center of the Philadelphia defense.

All told since 2015, he has 61 appearances and 60 starts in MLS. This season he has started all seven matches for the Union including Saturday’s 3-3 result with the Montreal Impact.

Ironically Rafa Marquez, a former Designated Player of the Red Bulls, is a member of Atlas. The 38-year old former Barcelona man, despite being one of the most expensive signings in MLS history, is considered one of the greatest flops the league has ever seen.​