Ranking the Phillies' track record of first-round college selections

The Phillies haven’t gone the college route when selecting in the first round that frequently, having chosen just two college prospects since 2008.

The first in that span was Aaron Nola (LSU) in 2014. Their latest came Monday when the Phillies used the eighth overall pick on outfielder Adam Haseley (Virginia).

“He can run, he can throw, he can hit and he can hit with power,” said Phillies amateur scouting director, Johnny Almarez. “He's got incredible intangibles for the game.”

Other teams around the league have found success in grabbing the more pro-ready prospects out of college, including names like Kyle Schwarber (Cubs) and Michael Conforto (Mets) in 2014 and Kris Bryant (Cubs) in 2013.

With their latest pick, the Phillies are hoping Haseley can be just that: a quick riser who can make an impact at the highest level.

So what type of success have the Phillies had with first-round college choices?

The Phillies have made 49 first-round picks. Of that group, only 14 have been from a college.

Here are the rankings:

1 — Chase Utley, 2B (2000)

The clear No. 1 choice among the group of 14, Utley will go down as one of the best players to ever wear the red and white pinstripes. He helped bring the organization its first championship since 1980 when the Phillies won it all in 2008.

2 — Pat Burrell, OF (1998)

Like Utley, Burrell played a big role in the team’s World Series run. He doesn’t have the pedigree of Utley, but he certainly had his moments for the organization.

3 — J.D. Drew, OF (1997)

Phillies fans don’t like the guy. Why? Because he refused to sign with them when they chose him in the first round. Instead, he went on to have a pretty decent career, making the All Star game in 2008 and winning a World Series in 2007 with Boston. While he never played in the city, the organization at least can say they saw his talent first.

4 — Aaron Nola, SP (2014)

Nola has had an up-and-down career in the early stages, but he comes in at No. 4 more so because the names after him hardly made an impact. That being said, Nola does have a chance to become a very solid pitcher, but perhaps not the No. 1 the team had hoped he would be.

5 — Wayne Gomes, RP (1993)

His stats aren’t anything special. He played five years in Philadelphia, going 27-21 in that span with a 4.42 ERA. He did go 5-1 as a rookie in 42.2 innings of work.

The rest (ordered by year)

Joe Savery – 2007, Eric Valent – 1998, Carlton Loewer – 1994, Chad McConnell – 1992, Tyler Green – 1991, Pat Combs – 1988, Brad Brink – 1986, John Russell – 1982, John Stearns – 1973

