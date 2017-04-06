Should Eagles try and trade for Seahawks' CB Richard Sherman?

It's a badly kept NFL secret that the Seahawks are considering making a move to send Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman elsewhere in order to improve in other areas.

It's a continuing trend for teams this season, with New Orleans' incessant shopping of Brandin Cooks one of the latest examples.

The Patriots — who took the bait and made a move for Cooks earlier this offseason — were rumored to be interested in trading for Sherman but it appears the team has bowed out for now.

So will Seattle get any takers for arguably their best asset?

The Eagles are an interesting candidate.

Thoroughly in need of help at cornerback, their creative front office already made a move for a defensive tackle, swapping third rounders (and dropping down 25 spots) to acquire Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens a few days ago. If the Eagles considered making a first-round pick swap (offering No. 14 in exchange for No. 26) would that be enough?

The Seahawks have made it clear they want help on the offensive line, and the Eagles have a little bit of depth there. Don't expect the club to shop off Lane Johnson or Jason Peters anytime soon, but they could part with youngster Isaac Seumalo or Halapoulivaati Vaitai in a trade.

Sherman would be an incredible fit in Jim Schwartz' man-coverage secondary and his football acumen makes him a virtual coach on the field, but the 29-year-old is due nearly $13 million this year. He has an opt out before two more huge $11 million years come into effect in 2018 and 2019.