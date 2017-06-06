Sixers GM says Villanova's Josh Hart is "going to be a nice NBA player"

Josh Hart’s stellar play at Villanova didn’t go unnoticed on a national level, and it certainly didn’t go under the radar on the local scale.

Philadelphia 76ers general manager, Bryan Colangelo, says the Villanova guard is an impressive prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft.

“We've seen a lot of Josh over the years you might say,” Colangelo said. “He certainly has had a big impact on the Villanova program. He's a talent.

“He's going to be a nice NBA player.”

Colangelo watched Hart during an agent-led workout last week. To no surprise, Hart continued to impress.

“He shot the ball well,” Colangelo said. “He was very impressive, but it was a one-on-none workout, so we're not going to get a lot out of that other than the fact that he had tremendous stamina throughout. I will say this, he didn't have a lot of breaks in the course of the workout.”

As a senior, Hart averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He received the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward and was a consensus first-team All-American after earning the Big East Player of the Year.

He is currently projected to go in the second round around picks No. 40 and No. 44. The 76ers own four second round picks (Nos. 36, 39, 46, 50).

There’s certainly a chance that if Hart is on the board for any of those first three second-round picks, the Sixers could swoop in for the Wildcat.

After all, Hart would fit in very well. Just look at this Villanova bio, which calls him a “extremely versatile” and a “tough wing player.” On Monday, Colangelo said the team wants to collect as many versatile players as it can.

Hmm.