Sixers make Markelle Fultz second No. 1 pick in two years

The Process continued Thursday night, as the Sam Hinkie-inspired rebuild of the 76ers — a historic exercise in burning it all down to build it back — reached a milestone adding a second straight No. 1 overall pick.

Markelle Fultz joins the Sixers after being taken No. 1 overall, technically passed over by the Celtics who traded the first pick in the draft Philly’s way after a trade earlier this week.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game during one season with the University of Washington and has been touted as the best player in the draft class by several scouts. Philly gave Fultz the nod in part due to his ability to score and run an offense, and in part for the perfect fit he’ll likely find playing alongside franchise staples Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, last year’s top draft choice.

The trio could be the core of the next championship team in Philly, and Fultz — who hails from Maryland — is buying into “The Process.” The city of Philadelphia has already responded, as the team has reportedly already sold more than 14,000 season tickets, the most of any season in team history. The Sixers are starting a waiting list for those still interested in getting a season slate of seats.

Fultz is coming into a situation where he can shine and create something from the bottom up.

“Embiid and them, coming out, it just shows how good of teammates they’re going to be if I get chance to go there,” Fultz told the media after a work out with the team Saturday. “It was just fun to have them come out. It just made it a little bit better, just knowing that it wasn’t just all of the organization seeing me. It was some of the coaches and stuff like that. So, it was cool.”

When Fultz was asked by media members this week when the Sixers would start winning again, he replied “as soon as I get there.”

Potential starting 5 (age)

PG – Markelle Fultz (19)

SG – Ben Simmons (20)

SF – Robert Covington (26)

PF – Dario Saric (23)

C – Joel Embiid (23)