Sixers trying to trade for another first round pick, sources say

There is limited space on an NBA roster. Compared to the other three major American sports, the number of players that suit up each night (13) and who can be on the floor at once (five) is relatively small.

So it's no surprise that the Sixers are trying to get rid of some of their second round picks — of which they have four (accumulated through a number of trades to help the team tank, as part of the storied "Process").

According to TNT's David Aldridge, Philly is offering some combination of the 36th, 39th, 46th and 50th picks to a team somewhere in the 20s — with the top two second round picks likely being discussed.

It is not uncommon to find gold in the second round of an NBA Draft — Draymond Green was a second rounder — but more often than not a second round pick finds a career in the G-League (formerly D-League). Philly has not been shy about its desire to get a second first rounder.

"I think whether we are selecting No. 1 or just staying at three, there's been some talk about our interest in acquiring yet another pick," Colangelo said earlier this week after trading the No. 3 overall pick and a future first for the current No. 1 overall pick, "and I'm not going to give up those efforts because we have moved up to No. 1."

There looks to be the potential for a bevy of draft-night trades as several teams like the Kings have been rumored to be looking to trade up — and teams like the Celtics could rock the NBA all together by moving the No. 3 pick to the Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis, as has been rumored for the last couple days.

The Sixers are expected to make Markelle Fultz the official No. 1 pick Thursday night when the draft gets underway at 7:30 p.m.