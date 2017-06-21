Trip envy: Philly star athletes are living it up on vacation

There is a lull in the sport calendar and that means one thing for professional athletes — a chance to get away.

With the NBA and NHL on hiatus, the NFL on a five-week break between mini camp and training camp and only major league baseball currently playing games, several recognizable Philly sports faces have been quick to brag about their current wearabouts.

Carson Wentz is back home — which wouldn't be noteworthy except for that he lives in the beautiful landscape of Western North Dakota.

Michael Del Zotto looks right at home visiting Italy (he's proudly Italian) and Greece on a family vacation with his parents and sister, while a former Philly star — Connor Barwin — is with his wife Laura in Italy as well celebrating his honeymoon.

And Eagle's longsnapper Jon Dorenbos married Annalise Dale on a beautiful beach at the Ocean Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Keep an eye on Jordan Hicks' Instagram, as the linebacker will be the next Eagle to take the plunge when he gets married next week.

