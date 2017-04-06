When does 2016-17 NBA regular season end?

After 82 games and an endless stream of entertainment and storylines, the 2016-17 NBA regular season is winding down.

Most teams will conclude their season on Monday, April 11 with a select few teams wrapping things up the day before.

Just under half of the NBA will then lick its wounds and prepare for next month's NBA draft lottery, ahead of the June NBA draft.

The other 16 teams will get three days off before beginning another marithon — the two month-long battle for an NBA title.

The playoffs tip off on April 15.