The NHL regular season is quite the grind at 82-games. After the first puck dropped in October, the action has been nearly non-stop through April.

Half of the NHL's 32 teams will go home after April 9, the final day or the regular season with the other 16 regrouping ahead of another two-month marathon, the race for the Stanley Cup.

The playoffs will begin on Wednesday, April 13 after providing teams with a brief four-day hiatus.