Why Eagles fans should worry about Matt McGloin, backup QBs

If the Eagles are stuck with Matt McGloin backing up Carson Wentz, fans should be concerned... very concerned.

Nick Foles didn't suit up for the Eagles Thursday night battle against the Dolphins, and though it is assumed that he will be Cason Wentz' back up, he has practiced sparingly during training camp and hasn't thrown a pass in the first three Eagles preseason games.

There isn't reason to worry about Foles yet, according to head coach Doug Pederson, who says there is no risk of Foles being cut from the team — if healthy.

"Nick is a veteran guy. I've had history with him. I obviously coached him here," Pederson said. "[He’s a] sharp guy. I don't need to see a bunch out of him. What he's done even today and these last couple of days practicing, he's on track. Hopefully we can get him in some of these games these next couple of weeks. But he's a veteran guy, smart guy, understands our scheme, so I'm not overly concerned.

But that means if Foles isn't healthy, Wentz' back up will be Matt McGloin. Clearly Pederson needed to see something from McGloin, as he played the fifth-year pro for nearly three full quarters against Miami.

McGloin shoudn't be a death sentence. In the potentially devistating case that Wentz goes down with an injury, McGloin has not only regular season NFL experience but also playoff experience with the Raiders last season.

But ask anyone who has watched the Penn State alum practice this season — mostly against the Eagles second and third team defensive units — and he has looked horrific.

He was inserted into the game after Wentz completed a solid first quarter against the Dolphins Thursday and immediately threw a bad pass.

A short sland near the goalline in the second quarter was nabbed by a leaping Lawrence Timmons for the Fins' second turnover of the game.

Overheard in the press box:

"He's so bad."

"Why is this kid even playing?"

And seen on Twitter:

That squirrel has a higher passer rating than Matt McGloin. — Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) August 25, 2017

On the one hand, Wentz will come out of this healthy and with 2 TDs. On the other hand, we have to watch Matt McGloin. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 25, 2017

Matt McGloin just threw a laser accurate pass … to a Dolphins defensive lineman. He’s really bad. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 25, 2017

Well, the Eagles really have no choice. Dane Evans is the fourth stringer, and could potentially make the Eagles' practice squad but wouldn't be used on the 53-man roster out of training camp.

It may be by default — but the next best hope for Philly should the inthinkable happen would be the struggling McGloin.

In all Thursday, against inferior Miami defensive units, McGloin went 22-for-26 for 155 yards (just seven yards per completion). He did show some great awareness on the run, completing some passes while scrmbling giving fans a little hope — highlighted by a dart to Marcus Johnson in the fourth quarter. But the pedigree of Foles, who once threw for an NFL record seven touchdowns in a game and posted 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions in a standout 2013 season is no doubt much more appealing than the inconsistent and worrisome McGloin.