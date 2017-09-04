Phillip Dorsett with ability to thrive as new WR with Patriots

Bill Belichick’s “no days off” mantra rang oh-so-true this past Labor Day weekend as the Pats were the most active team in the NFL in terms of transactions. In the span of 36 hours the Pats made 41 moves, including three trades. Here’s a look at the most notable transactions.

Dorsett for Brissett

The Pats’ two top punt returners – Julian Edelman and Cyrus Jones – both suffered ACL injuries this preseason, so there was clearly a need in the return game. On Saturday, Belichick acquired receiver and punt returner Phillip Dorsett from the Colts in exchanged for third string QB Jacoby Brissett.

“If you want something, you have to give up something,” Belichick said of the trade. “That’s what trades are. [Dorsett] is a pretty talented player, a first round draft pick.”

Indeed, Dorsett was drafted 29th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, so he’s far from a finished product at just 24-years-old.

The speedster caught 121 balls for 2,132 yards and 17 touchdowns during his college years at Miami and improved from his rookie NFL season in 2015 to his second season in 2016 dramatically.

Dorsett jumped from 18 receptions for 225 yards in 2015 to 33 catches for 528 yards in 2016. He has three career touchdowns.

The Colts were desperate to get a quarterback other than backup Scott Tolzien into their fold before Week 1 of the season with Andrew Luck still banged up. Dorsett’s agent, Ron Butler, has very high hopes for his client in New England.

“Phillip is just looking for an opportunity,” Butler told the Indy Star. “He got drafted into a situation where the Colts already had a No. 1 and No. 2 receiver (TY Hilton and Donte Moncrief). I think in New England, he goes there with an opportunity to really help them and play with a great quarterback. It’s a fresh start.”

Quick roster hits

- Second year center/guard Ted Karras was cut but was signed to the practice squad. Ditto for center James Ferentz, running back DJ Foster and defensive end Geneo Grissom.

- Undrafted tight end Jacob Hollister, out of Wyoming, surprisingly made the cut.

- Brandon Bolden had his contract terminated on Saturday but the Pats quickly re-signed the veteran back on Monday.

- Linebacker Shea McClellin was placed on injured reserve.

It is not known at this time if the Patriots will bring in a third quarterback following the Brissett trade, but Belichick typically has one on the practice squad.