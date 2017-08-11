Premier League 2017: Greatest goals in EPL history

We are just hours away from Arsenal and Leicester City kicking off the 2017/18 English Premier League season on Friday at 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN).
In one of the most historic footballing countries in the world, 20 teams will compete for an opportunity to reign supreme in England or qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League as the best the country has to offer.
While the Premier League is relatively new compared to how far back English football goes, there still has been some memorable moments and goals scored.
Here are the best from each year of the Premier League:
1992/93: Dalian Atkinson (Aston Villa) v. Wimbledon
1993/94: Matt Le Tissier (Southampton) v. Newcastle United
1994/95: John Barnes (Liverpool) v. Blackburn
1995/96: Tony Yeboah (Leeds United) v. Wimbledon
1996/97: Eric Cantona (Manchester United) v. Sunderland
1997/98: Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal) v. Leicester City
1998/99: Muzzy Izzet (Leicester City) v. Tottenham
1999/00: Gus Poyet (Chelsea) v. Sunderland
2000/01: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) v. Manchester United
2001/02: Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal) v. Newcastle United
2002/03: Alan Shearer (Newcastle (United) v. Everton
2003/04: Dietmar Hamann (Liverpool) v. Portsmouth
2004/05: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) v. Newcastle United
2005/06: Didier Drogba (Chelsea) v. Liverpool
2006/07: Michael Essien (Chelsea) v. Arsenal
2007/08: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal) v. Tottenham
2008/09: Glen Johnson (Portsmouth) v. Hull
2009/10: Maynor Figueroa (Wigan) v. Stoke
2010/11: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) v. Manchester City
2011/12: Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) v. Chelsea
2012/13: Robin van Persie (Manchester United) v. Aston Villa
2013/14: Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) v. Norwich City
2014/15: Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) v. West Browich Albion
2015/16: Dele Alli (Tottenham) v. Cyrstal Palace
2016/17: Emre Can (Liverpool) v. Watford