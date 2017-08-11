Premier League 2017: Greatest goals in EPL history

With the Premier League season starting Friday, Metro New York takes a look at the greatest goals in the top flight's history.

Tony Yeboah scored one of the greatest goals in Premier League history for Leeds. (Photo: Getty Images)

We are just hours away from Arsenal and Leicester City kicking off the 2017/18 English Premier League season on Friday at 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

In one of the most historic footballing countries in the world, 20 teams will compete for an opportunity to reign supreme in England or qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League as the best the country has to offer.

While the Premier League is relatively new compared to how far back English football goes, there still has been some memorable moments and goals scored.

Here are the best from each year of the Premier League:

1992/93: Dalian Atkinson (Aston Villa) v. Wimbledon

1993/94: Matt Le Tissier (Southampton) v. Newcastle United

1994/95: John Barnes (Liverpool) v. Blackburn

1995/96: Tony Yeboah (Leeds United) v. Wimbledon

1996/97: Eric Cantona (Manchester United) v. Sunderland

1997/98: Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal) v. Leicester City

1998/99: Muzzy Izzet (Leicester City) v. Tottenham

1999/00: Gus Poyet (Chelsea) v. Sunderland

2000/01: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) v. Manchester United

2001/02: Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal) v. Newcastle United

2002/03: Alan Shearer (Newcastle (United) v. Everton

2003/04: Dietmar Hamann (Liverpool) v. Portsmouth

2004/05: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) v. Newcastle United

2005/06: Didier Drogba (Chelsea) v. Liverpool

2006/07: Michael Essien (Chelsea) v. Arsenal

2007/08: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal) v. Tottenham

2008/09: Glen Johnson (Portsmouth) v. Hull

2009/10: Maynor Figueroa (Wigan) v. Stoke

2010/11: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) v. Manchester City

2011/12: Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) v. Chelsea

2012/13: Robin van Persie (Manchester United) v. Aston Villa

2013/14: Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) v. Norwich City

2014/15: Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) v. West Browich Albion

2015/16: Dele Alli (Tottenham) v. Cyrstal Palace