Projecting the Golden Knights picks at the NHL expansion draft

June 21 will be a momentous day in the NHL as its newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, will announce their selections in the 2017 expansion draft and round out their roster.

For those of you who don’t know how expansion drafts work, the Golden Knights will be allowed to choose one player from each of the other 30 franchises. The pre-existing clubs will have to submit a list of players—seven forwards, three defensemen, one goalie OR eight skaters and a goalie—they wish to protect from Vegas.

The rest, as long as they aren’t first or second-year players and unsigned draft choices can be snapped up.

With 30 selections, Vegas must pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies while also keeping their team salary under a combined $73 million.

Here is how I think their roster could shape up come draft day:

Vegas Golden Knights projected expansion draft selections

PLAYER POSITION FORMER TEAM ‘16-17 SALARY Boone Jenner Center Columbus Blue Jackets $2.9 million Cody Eakin Center Dallas Stars $3.85 million Trevor Lewis Center Los Angeles Kings $2 million Tomas Plekanec Center Montreal Canadiens $6 million Calle Jarnkrok Center Nashville Predators $2 million Alex Killorn Center Tampa Bay Lightning $4.45 million Mathieu Perreault Center Winnipeg Jets $3 million Matt Moulson Left Wing Buffalo Sabres $5 million Matt Nieto Left Wing Colorado Avalanche $735,000 Jason Zucker Left Wing Minnesota Wild $2 million Magnus Paajarvi Left Wing St. Louis Blues $700,000 Kerby Rychel Left Wing Toronto Maple Leafs $863,333 Brad Richardson Right Wing Arizona Coyotes $2.083 million Alex Chiasson Right Wing Calgary Flames $800,000 Lee Stempniak Right Wing Carolina Hurricanes $2.5 million Devante Smith-Pelly Right Wing New Jersey Devils $1.3 million Matt Read Right Wing Philadelphia Flyers $3.625 million Sami Vatanen Defense Anaheim Ducks $4.875 million Calvin de Haan Defense New York Islanders $1.96 million Trevor van Riemsdyk Defense Chicago Blackhawks $825,000 Ryan Sproul Defense Detroit Red Wings $625,000 Griffin Reinhart Defense Edmonton Oilers $863,333 Alex Petrovic Defense Florida Panthers $1.05 million Fredrik Claesson Defense Ottawa Senators $700,000 Brenden Dillon Defense San Jose Sharks $3.27 million Luca Sbisa Defense Vancouver Canucks $3.6 million Nate Schmidt Defense Washington Capitals $812,500 Marc-Andre Fleury Goalie Pittsburgh Penguins $5.75 million Malcolm Subban Goalie Boston Bruins $863,333 Antti Raanta Goalie New York Rangers $1 million

This roster contains 17 forwards, 10 defensemen, three goalies and would come in at a total of $70,007,499, which would give the Golden Knights an additional $2,992,501 in cap space.