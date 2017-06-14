Home
 
Sports

Projecting the Golden Knights picks at the NHL expansion draft

The NHL's newest franchise in Las Vegas will pick one player from each of the 30 other franchises next week.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : June 14, 2017 | Updated : June 14, 2017
Vegas Golden Knights reveal their new logo as an NHL franchise. (Photo: Getty Images)
The Vegas Golden Knights will see most of its roster completed on June 21 with the 2017 NHL expansion draft. (Photo: Getty Images)

June 21 will be a momentous day in the NHL as its newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, will announce their selections in the 2017 expansion draft and round out their roster.

For those of you who don’t know how expansion drafts work, the Golden Knights will be allowed to choose one player from each of the other 30 franchises. The pre-existing clubs will have to submit a list of players—seven forwards, three defensemen, one goalie OR eight skaters and a goalie—they wish to protect from Vegas.

The rest, as long as they aren’t first or second-year players and unsigned draft choices can be snapped up.

With 30 selections, Vegas must pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies while also keeping their team salary under a combined $73 million.

Here is how I think their roster could shape up come draft day:

Vegas Golden Knights projected expansion draft selections

PLAYER

POSITION

FORMER TEAM

‘16-17 SALARY

Boone Jenner

Center

Columbus Blue Jackets

$2.9 million

Cody Eakin

Center

Dallas Stars

$3.85 million

Trevor Lewis

Center

Los Angeles Kings

$2 million

Tomas Plekanec

Center

Montreal Canadiens

$6 million

Calle Jarnkrok

Center

Nashville Predators

$2 million

Alex Killorn

Center

Tampa Bay Lightning

$4.45 million

Mathieu Perreault

Center

Winnipeg Jets

$3 million

Matt Moulson

Left Wing

Buffalo Sabres

$5 million

Matt Nieto

Left Wing

Colorado Avalanche

$735,000

Jason Zucker

Left Wing

Minnesota Wild

$2 million

Magnus Paajarvi

Left Wing

St. Louis Blues

$700,000

Kerby Rychel

Left Wing

Toronto Maple Leafs

$863,333

Brad Richardson

Right Wing

Arizona Coyotes

$2.083 million

Alex Chiasson

Right Wing

Calgary Flames

$800,000

Lee Stempniak

Right Wing

Carolina Hurricanes

$2.5 million

Devante Smith-Pelly

Right Wing

New Jersey Devils

$1.3 million

Matt Read

Right Wing

Philadelphia Flyers

$3.625 million

Sami Vatanen

Defense

Anaheim Ducks

$4.875 million

Calvin de Haan

Defense

New York Islanders

$1.96 million

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Defense

Chicago Blackhawks

$825,000

Ryan Sproul

Defense

Detroit Red Wings

$625,000

Griffin Reinhart

Defense

Edmonton Oilers

$863,333

Alex Petrovic

Defense

Florida Panthers

$1.05 million

Fredrik Claesson

Defense

Ottawa Senators

$700,000

Brenden Dillon

Defense

San Jose Sharks

$3.27 million

Luca Sbisa

Defense

Vancouver Canucks

$3.6 million

Nate Schmidt

Defense

Washington Capitals

$812,500

Marc-Andre Fleury

Goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins

$5.75 million

Malcolm Subban

Goalie

Boston Bruins

$863,333

Antti Raanta

Goalie

New York Rangers

$1 million

This roster contains 17 forwards, 10 defensemen, three goalies and would come in at a total of $70,007,499, which would give the Golden Knights an additional $2,992,501 in cap space. 

 

