Ranking all 108 available 2017 NBA free agents

Here's how we rank the impending free agent class on 2017. NBA teams can ink players to contracts starting on Saturday, July 1.

Listed below are just unrestricted free agents (which eliminates players like Nerlens Noel and Tim Hardaway Jr.). Also not appearing on the list are Stephon Curry and Kevin Durant, each more or less guaranteed to re-sign with the Warriors, though technically free agents. Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitski is also expected to re-sign with his team this weekend. The below list also does not include players who have options and have not officially opted out of them yet (like Utah's Gordon Hayward).

1. Blake Griffin

2. Kyle Lowry

3. Paul Millsap

4. Rudy Gay

5. Jrue Holiday

6. Serge Ibaka

7. Dion Waiters

8. Danilo Gallinari

9. Jeff Teague

10. Derrick Rose

11. Pau Gasol

12. J.J. Redick

13. Zach Randolph

14. George Hill

15. Darren Collison

16. Tyreke Evans

17. Kyle Korver

18. Andre Iguodala

19. Ersan Ilyasova

20. Nick Young

21. Deron Williams

22. Kelly Olynyk (restricted but unlikely to resign)

23. Taj Gibson

24. Shabazz Muhammad

25. C.J. Miles

26. Patrick Mills

27. Ty Lawson

28. Ben McLemore

29. Jeff Green

30. Justin Holiday

31. Vince Carter

32. Tony Allen

33. Jodie Meeks

34. James Johnson

35. Arron Afflalo

36. Michael Carter-Williams

37. Dahntay Jones

38. Sergio Rodriguez

39. Nene Hilario

40. Shelvin Mack

41. Andre Roberson

42. Manu Ginobili

43. David Lee

44. Thabo Sefolosha

54. Marreese Speights

55. Brandon Jennings

56. Matt Barnes

57. Shaun Livingston

58. Patrick Patterson

59. Michael Beasley

60. Raymond Felton

61. Anthony Tolliver

62. David West

63. Ian Clark

64. Dante Cunningham

65. Amir Johnson

66. Zaza Pachulia

67. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute

68. JaVale McGee

69. P.J. Tucker

70. Beno Udrih

71. Brandon Bass

72. Gerald Green

73. Anthony Morrow

74. Derrick Williams

75. Randy Foye

76. Omri Casspi

77. Mike Muscala

78. Dewayne Dedmon

79. Aaron Brooks

80. Thomas Robinson

81. Willie Reed

82. Metta World Peace

83. Roy Hibbert

84. Kris Humphries

85. Aron Baynes

86. Donatas Motiejunas

87. Tiago Splitter

88. Tyler Ennis

89. Brandon Rush

90. Jason Terry

91. Jonas Jerebko

92. Adreian Payne

93. Luke Babbitt

94. Norris Cole

95. Jose Calderon

96. Sasha Vujacic

97. LaVoy Allen

98. James Jones

99. Alan Anderson

100. Jeff Withey

101. Christian Wood

102. James Young

103. Brian Roberts

104. Udonis Haslem

105. Jordan Hill

106. Nick Collison

107. Joel Anthony

108. Ronnie Price