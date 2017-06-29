Ranking all 108 available 2017 NBA free agents

Here's how we rank the impending free agent class on 2017. NBA teams can ink players to contracts starting on Saturday, July 1.
Listed below are just unrestricted free agents (which eliminates players like Nerlens Noel and Tim Hardaway Jr.). Also not appearing on the list are Stephon Curry and Kevin Durant, each more or less guaranteed to re-sign with the Warriors, though technically free agents. Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitski is also expected to re-sign with his team this weekend. The below list also does not include players who have options and have not officially opted out of them yet (like Utah's Gordon Hayward).
1. Blake Griffin
2. Kyle Lowry
3. Paul Millsap
4. Rudy Gay
5. Jrue Holiday
6. Serge Ibaka
7. Dion Waiters
8. Danilo Gallinari
9. Jeff Teague
10. Derrick Rose
11. Pau Gasol
12. J.J. Redick
13. Zach Randolph
14. George Hill
15. Darren Collison
16. Tyreke Evans
17. Kyle Korver
18. Andre Iguodala
19. Ersan Ilyasova
20. Nick Young
21. Deron Williams
22. Kelly Olynyk (restricted but unlikely to resign)
23. Taj Gibson
24. Shabazz Muhammad
25. C.J. Miles
26. Patrick Mills
27. Ty Lawson
28. Ben McLemore
29. Jeff Green
30. Justin Holiday
31. Vince Carter
32. Tony Allen
33. Jodie Meeks
34. James Johnson
35. Arron Afflalo
36. Michael Carter-Williams
37. Dahntay Jones
38. Sergio Rodriguez
39. Nene Hilario
40. Shelvin Mack
41. Andre Roberson
42. Manu Ginobili
43. David Lee
44. Thabo Sefolosha
54. Marreese Speights
55. Brandon Jennings
56. Matt Barnes
57. Shaun Livingston
58. Patrick Patterson
59. Michael Beasley
60. Raymond Felton
61. Anthony Tolliver
62. David West
63. Ian Clark
64. Dante Cunningham
65. Amir Johnson
66. Zaza Pachulia
67. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute
68. JaVale McGee
69. P.J. Tucker
70. Beno Udrih
71. Brandon Bass
72. Gerald Green
73. Anthony Morrow
74. Derrick Williams
75. Randy Foye
76. Omri Casspi
77. Mike Muscala
78. Dewayne Dedmon
79. Aaron Brooks
80. Thomas Robinson
81. Willie Reed
82. Metta World Peace
83. Roy Hibbert
84. Kris Humphries
85. Aron Baynes
86. Donatas Motiejunas
87. Tiago Splitter
88. Tyler Ennis
89. Brandon Rush
90. Jason Terry
91. Jonas Jerebko
92. Adreian Payne
93. Luke Babbitt
94. Norris Cole
95. Jose Calderon
96. Sasha Vujacic
97. LaVoy Allen
98. James Jones
99. Alan Anderson
100. Jeff Withey
101. Christian Wood
102. James Young
103. Brian Roberts
104. Udonis Haslem
105. Jordan Hill
106. Nick Collison
107. Joel Anthony
108. Ronnie Price