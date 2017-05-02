Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: TV info for Champions League semifinal

The soccer rivalry within Spain’s capital will grow more vicious later on Tuesday.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will face off in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, making it the fourth-straight season that both sides have met in the competition:

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Time: 2:45 pm ET

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

The hosts on Tuesday, Real Madrid, have won each of the three previous meetings on Europe’s largest stage for its domestic clubs. Two of them were in the Champions League Final in 2014 and 2016.

Both teams look to have depleted defenses on Tuesday. While Real Madrid will get Raphael Verane back from a hamstring injury, Pepe will not be available.

Atletico Madrid’s situation is even worse considering they will likely be without Jose Gimenez, Juanfran and Sime Vrsaljko.

There is a possibility that Stefan Savic could fill in at right back, though it would be difficult for manager Diego Simeone to break up the center back partnership of he and Diego Godin. Look for young Lucas Hernandez to step in at right back instead.

They will have the monumental task of trying to slow down Cristiano Ronaldo and the Real Madrid offense.

The Portuguese talisman is tied for fourth in this season’s Champions League with seven goals and is second with six assists.

He still needs four goals to eclipse his biggest rival and Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who tallied 11 goals in nine matches. However, the resolute Italian side Juventus bounced the Catalonians from the tournament in the quarterfinal stage.

Projected lineups

Real Madrid

F- Cristiano Ronaldo

F- Karim Benzema

M- Isco

M- Toni Kroos

M- Luca Modric

M- Casemiro

D- Marcelo

D- Sergio Ramos

D- Raphael Verane

D- Dani Carvajal

GK- Keylor Navas

Atletico Madrid

F- Kevin Gameiro

F- Antoine Griezmann

M- Yannick Ferreira Carrasco

M- Gabi

M- Koke

M- Saul Niguez

D- Filipe Luis

D- Stefan Savic

D- Diego Godin

D- Lucas Hernandez

GK- Jan Oblak