If you've been following along with Metro's Facebook the past 24 hours, you've seen some photos and video from Red Bull Crashed Ice in St. Paul, Minnesota.

For the sixth year in a row, dozens of athletes who took part in the shootout portion of the ice cross downhill event on Friday, Feb. 3 — which consists of racers from all over the world going down a 1,200-foot long ice track featuring various obstacles like drops, jumps and hills on ice skates — will face off in the competition's finals on Saturday night.

We'll be posting photos and video of the four-person heats right from freezing St. Paul, but you can watch the fast-paced insanity from the comfort of your nice, warm home via Red Bull TV starting at 8 p.m. CST (9 p.m. EST).

Red Bull TV is available as a smartphone and tablet app, on consoles like Apple TV and online at RedBullTV.com, where you can watch the live stream.