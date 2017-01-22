(Reuters) - Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has been killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, the Major League Baseball team said on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura," said Royals vice president of communications and broadcasting Mike Swanson on the team website (www.kansascity.royals.mlb.com).

Ventura had spent his entire Major League career in Kansas City, helping the Royals to a World Series title in 2015 and posting a 13-8 record.

The 25-year-old right-hander, who signed on with Kansas City as an amateur free agent in 2008, established himself as a future ace going 14-10 in his rookie season and finishing sixth in the 2014 American League Rookie of the Year Award voting.

