Saniyyah Samaa Instagram pics, photos, video: Did she sex Lebron?

The new Basketball Wives star dropped a bomb this week
By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 16, 2017
Saniyyah Samaa caused a stir on her first episode of Real Basketball Wives. Instagram

Instagram model Saniyyah Samaa was trending this week due to her debut on Basketball Wives: LA, where she dropped a bombshell of a rumor.

Saniyyah claimed on the show that she had sex with the “top player” in the NBA and that she slept with him the day before his wedding.

“This was like the top person in the NBA, me and him were cool. I would come to the games with him, sit courtside, front row, I was like a nice little arm piece for him – but did he have someone? Yeah. He had kids with her. So I’m not gonna say that he wasn’t with her … He has three kids.”

It immediately got people speculating that Samaa was referring to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who is married with three kids. LeBron married Savannah Brinson, his high school sweetheart, in September of 2013.

