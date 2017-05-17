Sheriff Shaq has a nice ring to it: Sid Rosenberg

In a country that became filled with “political activists” who take to the streets to protest without any credibility , one man has come forth and decided it was time to put his money where his mouth is. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has announced that he will be running for sheriff in 2020.

O’Neal has not yet disclosed where he will be running but he does not seem to be joking around about his campaign. This is no political stunt.

I think this a wonderful move by Shaq and I am delighted to see that someone of his stature and fame is stepping up to help bring a community together.

In the past, we have seen former pro athletes run for political positions but Shaq running for sheriff is a whole different ball game.

Now I would not rule out Shaq running for office at some point down the line, but this is a great place to start if he truly wants to make a difference for this country in the future.

Shaq is working from the ground up and will be able to learn the ins and outs of the politics while not being totally engulfed in it.

By Shaq presumably working in law enforcement, it is going to allow him to connect with the people of his community realistically. All too often we see politicians who look perfect, talk perfect, have the “perfect plan”, but the world is not perfect and that is what they fail to realize.

There are too many politicians who come from privileged, white-collar backgrounds who do not fully understand the scope of the citizens in the middle and lower classes.

Shaq has made it clear that he can communicate with all people. In an interview last week Shaq said “I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children,” in regards to why he is right for the position. What he said is absolutely true.

There is not a doubt in my mind that when Shaq runs for sheriff, he will win and he will succeed at bringing his community together. He will surround himself with a team of officers and advisors to succeed just as Phil Jackson did for Shaq in Los Angeles while winning three NBA titles.

For someone like Shaq to get up off his retired ass and attempt to make the world a better place is something we need to see from more people in this world.

They say that the people who should be our political leaders are smart enough to stay away from politics. I think it’s time for that narrative to change and I believe that Shaq is the guy to do this. I also believe that Donald Trump being elected president also lit a fire under some of America’s greatest leaders.

It’s time for the best and the brightest to realize what assets they are to our democracy. They need to realize that without our great democracy, they would never be as successful as they are. It’s time for them to give back to the great citizens of this country.