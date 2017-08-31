Soccer transfer rumors: Alexis Sanchez now staying at Arsenal?

After it was reported that the Chilean was moving to Manchester City, reports have surfaced that he might stay a Gunner.

After reports of him joining Manchester City, Alexis Sanchez looks to be staying at Arsenal. (Photo: Getty Images)

Not so fast, Manchester City fans. Alexis Sanchez is not in sky blue just yet.

The Chilean striker, after it was reported that he will join Manchester City in a $70.8 million transfer, looks to be staying with Arsenal through Deadline Day, as first reported by David Hytner of the Guardian.

This was City's second attempt at acquiring Sanchez. A lesser bid of around $64 million was rejected two days ago.

There was a chance this bid could have been accepted, but it all depended on Arsenal's ability to bring in an attacking player to address Sanchez's impending absence.

Arsenal had sent a $118 million bid to Monaco for attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar, but there might not be enough time for the two clubs to complete the deal.

It's that uncertainty that looks like it will keep Sanchez in London through the winter, at least.

Sanchez has been a talisman of sorts for the Gunners since arriving from Barcelona in 2014.

He recorded 71 goals in all competitions over the past three seasons and finished third in the Premier League last year with 24 goals.