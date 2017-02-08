A young American forward is apparently being shopped around the MLS as one team appears ready to move on from a former U-17 national team player after a single season with the club.

A league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, tells Metro that Portland Timbers forward Jack McInerney is on the trading block. The source said that the Timbers were looking for “allocation money” in exchange for the 24-year old forward.

Drafted by the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, McInerney has also spent time with the Montreal Impact and Columbus Crew before being traded to Portland last preseason.

He has 57 goals since entering the league in 2010, a span that includes 219 games played and 157 starts. In 2012 while with the Union he scored a career-high 12 goals. ​