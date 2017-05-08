Starburys vs. Lavar Ball brand Z02 sneakers

America’s most obnoxious sports dad – LaVar Ball (father of potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, Lonzo Ball) – is peddling sneakers that will go for the retail price of $495.

Daddy Ball defended the ridiculous price tag on FOX Sports’ The Undisputed on Monday.

“The fact that people are losing sight – they’re looking at the price tag and not understanding that Lonzo’s shoe is symbolic,” Ball said.

Ball didn’t offer much more than that for why a friggin’ athletic shoe is being sold for 500 bucks, but I would hope it at least provides support for like a rolled ankle or something.

A decade ago I bought Stephon Marbury’s sneakers, “Starburys.” I thought I was being ironic (just as dumb as being symbolic, I guess).

RELATED: NFL Power Rankings

Marbury sold the sneakers for just $15, providing a cheaper alternative to your typical Nike sneaker, which would go for around $75.

Well, I got what I paid for. I rolled my ankle big time playing pickup hoop the very first time I wore them. I was on crutches for a week.

The sneaker biz is a dirty one for sure – one in which Daddy Ball seems perfectly comfortable in.

Olynyk a ‘dirty’ player?

Very odd, but a guy named “Green” just may hate the Celtics more than any other NBA player.

Warriors forward Draymond Green caught flak for trash talking C’s great Paul Pierce earlier this season, saying, “You thought you was Kobe?” in reference to Pierce’s career farewell tour. This week, Green went after current Celtic Kelly Olynyk.

“Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man,” Green said on his podcast. “He’s dirty. Dirty player, man. I don’t respect guys like that. I mean, I know he’s not like the greatest basketball player of all-time, so maybe you feel like you got to like do that, but you don’t like – just dirty.”

Ouch.

Green made reference to Olynyk “yanking” Cavs forward Kevin Love’s shoulder out of place two years ago. It’s wholly hypocritical, considering Green has come under fire for kicking dudes in the junk on numerous occasions.

Just another reason to root for that Warriors – Celtics Finals. Olynyk would have to yank LeBron’s shoulder out of place for the C’s to get there, but you get what I’m saying.

Weighing in on Adam Jones incident

Pedro Martinez, Curt Schilling, C.C. Sabathia and LeBron James weighed in the Fenway – Adam Jones controversy in recent days and all had different takes. Schilling basically thinks that Jones made up the story in which he was called the “N-Word” at Fenway last week. Sabathia – the Yankees pitcher – said that Fenway Park is the only ballpark he’s been called the “N-Word” in his MLB career. LeBron James said he “can’t recall ever hearing something that was racist” while playing in Boston.

And here is what Pedro had to say (via SI.com): “Fenway is a place where I feel more comfortable than any other place, more than my own house. Honestly, I could take a nap in center field and feel that I am right at home, so it shocks me a great deal that Adam Jones was called something like that at my field. I don’t think that is someone who belongs at Fenway, at my field. He is not a true Bostonian.”