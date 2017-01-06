BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria (Reuters) - Poland's double Olympic champion Kamil Stoch claimed the prestigious Four hills ski jumping tournament on Friday after winning the final stage in Austria.

Stoch jumped 138.5 meters to secure victory after Norway's Daniel Andre Tande, the overnight leader and winner of the last two events in Germany and Austria, misjudged his final jump and landed awkwardly to fall down the standings.

Stoch's compatriot Piotr Zyla claimed second in the standings after a third place finish in Friday's jump with Tande making do with third overall.

The 65th running of the event features jumps taking place in four locations in Germany and Austria each year.

