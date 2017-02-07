(Reuters) - Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.

The $138.5 million that was bet in Nevada's 196 sports books easily surpassed the previous high of $132.5 million for last year's Super Bowl, according to unaudited figures released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Monday.

Nevada sports books kept a combined $10.9 million from Super Bowl bets, or 7.9 percent of the total money wagered on the game, down from the $13.3 million, or 10.1 percent, they kept last year.

The sports books have now come out ahead in nine consecutive Super Bowls, their last loss coming in 2008 when the New York Giants beat New England.

The Patriots, led by Brady, entered Sunday's game in Houston as a three-point favorite over the Atlanta Falcons but had to pull off the greatest Super Bowl comeback to register the win.

In doing so, Brady also set a number of individual records, including becoming the first starting quarterback in the NFL to win five Super Bowls.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford)