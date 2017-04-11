 
Sports

Three explosions hit Borussia Dortmund bus

Defender Marc Bartra taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : April 11, 2017
The Borussia Dortmund bus that was hit by three explosions on Tuesday.
The Borussia Dortmund bus that was hit by three explosions on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Prior to their Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco on Tuesday, three explosions hit German soccer team Borussia Dortmund’s team bus.

Spanish defender Marc Bartra injured his hand and was taken to the hospital, the team announced.

No one else on the bus was injured, including 18-year-old American Christian Pulisic. Fans within Westfalenstadion were not in danger, either.

It was confirmed by police that three explosions shattered some of the windows on Dortmund’s bus and that Bartra’s injuries were non-life-threatening, via Philip Oltermann of the Guardian.

Police have been unable to identify who was behind the attack.

The game has been rescheduled to Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET.

