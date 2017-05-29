Tiger Woods arrested, charged with DUI in Florida

Golf star Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning and charged with DUI in Jupiter, FL, as first reported by WPTV West Palm Beach.

The Florida native was taken into custody at 3 a.m. ET and was released at 10:50 a.m on his own recognizance and with no bond:

Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI at 3am ET in Palm Beach County, FL: https://t.co/6a2neVQUuk pic.twitter.com/ANh7tz6oSX — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 29, 2017

Once one of the greatest golfers in the game, Woods' career and life have been a mess for the better part of the last nine years.

Beginning with his divorce from Elin Nordegren, it was revealed that Woods was a serial cheater and a sex addict.

On the course, he was unable to stay healthy as injuries continued to derail his pursuit of becoming the greatest golfer ever.

ACL, back and elbow issues—along with his issues at home—saw Woods fall from his ranking as the No. 1 golfer in the world, a post he held for 683 weeks, to his current ranking at No. 876.

He hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since 2013, which was the Bridgestone Invitational.