Patriots QB Tom Brady named Madden 18 Cover Athlete

New England's favorite son is making his way to primetime of the virtual reality world.
On Friday afternoon, EA Sports announced that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be featured on the cover of Madden 18:
It is the second-straight year that a Patriot will don the cover of the famous video game, which is set to be released on August 25:
Athletes featured on the cover of Madden
2000: Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions
2001: Eddie George, Tennessee Titans
2002: Daunte Culpepper, Minnesota Vikings
2003: Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams
2004: Michael Vick, Atlanta Falcons
2005: Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens
2006: Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia Eagles
2007: Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks
2008: Vince Young, Tennessee Titans
2009: Brett Favre, Green Bay Packers/New York Jets
2010: Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers and Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
2011: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
2012: Peyton Hillis, Cleveland Browns
2013: Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions
2014: Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions/Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
2015: Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
2016: Odell Beckham Jr, New York Giants
2017: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
2018: Tom Brady, New England Patriots