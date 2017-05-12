Patriots QB Tom Brady named Madden 18 Cover Athlete

New England's favorite son is making his way to primetime of the virtual reality world.

On Friday afternoon, EA Sports announced that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be featured on the cover of Madden 18:

It is the second-straight year that a Patriot will don the cover of the famous video game, which is set to be released on August 25:

Athletes featured on the cover of Madden

2000: Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions

2001: Eddie George, Tennessee Titans

2002: Daunte Culpepper, Minnesota Vikings

2003: Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams

2004: Michael Vick, Atlanta Falcons

2005: Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens

2007: Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks

2008: Vince Young, Tennessee Titans

2009: Brett Favre, Green Bay Packers/New York Jets

2010: Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers and Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

2011: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

2012: Peyton Hillis, Cleveland Browns

2013: Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions

2014: Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions/Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

2015: Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks

2016: Odell Beckham Jr, Odell Beckham Jr, New York Giants

2017: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots