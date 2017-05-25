Soccer transfer rumors: Antoine Griezmann to Man United?

There is little rest for players and teams on the international soccer stage. With a two-month offseason, summer becomes a fast and furious time for sides that want to take advantage of the transfer period.

With things just getting started, rumors are coming from all angles with some pretty big names involved. Here is the latest:

Newcastle looks to add Premier talent

O passe de William Carvalho foi fantástico, mas a conclusão do menino @GelsonMartins_ foi mágica! 🎩 Não cansa rever este golo 😍 pic.twitter.com/VEZ2swyrsB — Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) January 29, 2017

As they prepare a return to the Premier League after a one-year absence, Newcastle United is looking to add talent that will ensure they stay in England’s top flight for an extended period of time.

According to Portugal’s O Jogo, Newcastle is preparing to make a $50.5 million offer to Sporting for midfielder William Carvalho.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez showed interest in Carvahlo during his time at Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old holding midfielder recorded three goals and four assists in all competitions last season.

English competition arises for the other Hazard

Two Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Everton, are reportedly in on Eden Hazard’s little brother Thorgan, who currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany’s Bundesliga, per Jeunes Footeux

At the moment, the asking price for the 24-year-old winger is sitting at about $20 million.

In 18 Bundesliga appearances, Hazard recorded six goals and four assists.

Arsenal’s stance on the Belgian could always change though if Arsene Wenger is sacked. A fifth-place finish and no Champions League next season has made his hot seat boiling. It remains to be unseen if an FA Cup victory over Chelsea on Saturday could secure his job for a 22nd season.

Antoine Griezmann to United?

The French forward currently playing for Atletico Madrid has an unresolved contract that he doesn’t want to keep waiting around for.

On French show "Quotidien," Griezmann admitted that his chances of joining Manchester United are at “6-out-of-10,” but will know more in the next two weeks.

The Europa League champions have been linked with Griezmann for quite some time and are prepared to make a $110 million bid to add him to their front lines.

Griezmann’s agent Eric Olhat also added on French television program "Telefoot" (h/t the Independent), that Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid have shown interest as well.