Vegas bookies release NFL Super Bowl odds

After two straight offseasons of some impressive moves, the oddsmakers certainly think that the New York Giants have a team capable of making a playoff run. The same can’t be said of the New York Jets.
According to oddsmaker BovadaLV, the Giants are 9/1 shots to win the NFC and head to the Super Bowl, the fourth-best odds of any team in the conference. The divisional rival Dallas Cowboys are 9/2 followed by the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, both at 11/2 odds.
The Atlanta Falcons are at 6/1 before the Giants round out the upper echelon of teams according to Bovada.
Not surprising, but the Cowboys at 6/5 are favorites to win the NFC East followed by the Giants (5/2). The odds reflect the top two teams as the finished in the division a year ago although the Giants did sweep the regular season series against the Cowboys.
The Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds to take the NFC East at 4/1. Their Super Bowl outlook is not as friendly at 66/1.
The outlook for the Jets, according to the oddsmakers, well, it isn’t so good. Bovada clearly isn’t keen on their rebuild.
The Jets are 100/1 to win the AFC and advance to what would be their second-ever Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. They are tied with the Cleveland Browns for the longest odds.
At 2/1, the New England Patriots have the best odds to win the AFC followed at some distance by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, both at 7/1.
Again, no surprise that the Patriots (1/5) are the clear-cut favorites to win the AFC East with the Jets (33/1) rounding out the divisional odds.