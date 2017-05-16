Vegas bookies release NFL Super Bowl odds

After two straight offseasons of some impressive moves, the oddsmakers certainly think that the New York Giants have a team capable of making a playoff run. The same can’t be said of the New York Jets

According to oddsmaker BovadaLV , the Giants are 9/1 shots to win the NFC and head to the Super Bowl, the fourth-best odds of any team in the conference. The divisional rival Dallas Cowboys are 9/2 followed by the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, both at 11/2 odds.

The Atlanta Falcons are at 6/1 before the Giants round out the upper echelon of teams according to Bovada.

Not surprising, but the Cowboys at 6/5 are favorites to win the NFC East followed by the Giants (5/2). The odds reflect the top two teams as the finished in the division a year ago although the Giants did sweep the regular season series against the Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds to take the NFC East at 4/1. Their Super Bowl outlook is not as friendly at 66/1.

The outlook for the Jets, according to the oddsmakers, well, it isn’t so good. Bovada clearly isn’t keen on their rebuild.

The Jets are 100/1 to win the AFC and advance to what would be their second-ever Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. They are tied with the Cleveland Browns for the longest odds.

At 2/1, the New England Patriots have the best odds to win the AFC followed at some distance by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, both at 7/1.