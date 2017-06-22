Vegas Golden Knights 2017 NHL expansion draft results

They have the venue, the jerseys and on Wednesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights saw most of its roster take shape in the 2017 NHL expansion draft from T-Mobile Arena in the newest franchise's future home.
The NHL's 31st franchise selected one unprotected player from each of the existing franchises as they were required to take at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies. However, the Golden Knights added a few more pieces and draft picks to their arsenal as they made deals with teams looking to keep some of their unprotected players.
Here are the full results from Wednesday night:
Vegas Golden Knights 2017 NHL expansion draft selections
From the Anaheim Ducks: D Clayton Stoner (Vegas also acquired D Shea Theodore via trade)
From the Arizona Coyotes: F Teemu Pulkkinen
From the Boston Bruins: D Colin Miller
From the Buffalo Sabres: F William Carrier (Vegas also acquired a 2017 sixth-round draft pick via trade)
From the Calgary Flames: D Deryk Engelland
From the Carolina Hurricanes: F Connor Brickley (Vegas also acquired a 2017 fifth-round draft pick via trade)
From the Chicago Blackhawks: D Trevor van Riemsdyk
From the Colorado Avalanche: G Calvin Pickard
From the Columbus Blue Jackets: F William Karlsson (Vegas also acquired F David Clarkson, a 2017 first-round draft pick that goes to the Winnipeg Jets and a 2019 second-round pick via trade)
From the Dallas Stars: F Cody Eakin
From the Detroit Red Wings: F Tomas Nosek
From the Edmonton Oilers: D Griffin Reinhart
From the Florida Panthers: F Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas also acquired F Reilly Smith via trade)
From the Los Angeles Kings: D Brayden McNabb
From the Minnesota Wild: F Erik Haula (Vegas also acquired F Alex Tuch and a 2017 or 2018 third-round draft pick via trade)
From the Montreal Canadiens: D Alexei Emelin
From the Nashville Predators: F James Neal
From the New Jersey Devils: D John Merrill
From the New York Islanders: G J.F. Berube (Vegas also acquired F Mikhail Grabovski, D Jake Bischoff, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick via trade)
From the New York Rangers: F Oscar Lindberg
From the Ottawa Senators: D Marc Methot
From the Philadelphia Flyers: F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
From the Pittsburgh Penguins: G Marc-Andre Fleury
From the San Jose Sharks: D David Schlemko
From the St. Louis Blues: F David Perron
From the Tampa Bay Lightning: D Jason Garrison (Vegas also acquired F Nikita Gusev, a 2017 second-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick via trade)
From the Toronto Maple Leafs: F Brenden Leipsic
From the Vancouver Canucks: D Luca Sbisa
From the Washington Capitals: D Nate Schmidt
From the Winnipeg Jets: F Chris Thorburn (Vegas also acquired a 2017 first-round pick and a 2019 third-round pick via trade)