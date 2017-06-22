Vegas Golden Knights 2017 NHL expansion draft results

They have the venue, the jerseys and on Wednesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights saw most of its roster take shape in the 2017 NHL expansion draft from T-Mobile Arena in the newest franchise's future home.

The NHL's 31st franchise selected one unprotected player from each of the existing franchises as they were required to take at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies. However, the Golden Knights added a few more pieces and draft picks to their arsenal as they made deals with teams looking to keep some of their unprotected players.

Here are the full results from Wednesday night:

Vegas Golden Knights 2017 NHL expansion draft selections

From the Anaheim Ducks: D Clayton Stoner (Vegas also acquired D Shea Theodore via trade)

From the Arizona Coyotes: F Teemu Pulkkinen

From the Boston Bruins: D Colin Miller

From the Buffalo Sabres: F William Carrier (Vegas also acquired a 2017 sixth-round draft pick via trade)

From the Calgary Flames: D Deryk Engelland

From the Carolina Hurricanes: F Connor Brickley (Vegas also acquired a 2017 fifth-round draft pick via trade)

From the Chicago Blackhawks: D Trevor van Riemsdyk

From the Colorado Avalanche: G Calvin Pickard

From the Columbus Blue Jackets: F William Karlsson (Vegas also acquired F David Clarkson, a 2017 first-round draft pick that goes to the Winnipeg Jets and a 2019 second-round pick via trade)

From the Dallas Stars: F Cody Eakin

From the Detroit Red Wings: F Tomas Nosek

From the Edmonton Oilers: D Griffin Reinhart

From the Florida Panthers: F Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas also acquired F Reilly Smith via trade)

From the Los Angeles Kings: D Brayden McNabb

From the Minnesota Wild: F Erik Haula (Vegas also acquired F Alex Tuch and a 2017 or 2018 third-round draft pick via trade)

From the Montreal Canadiens: D Alexei Emelin

From the Nashville Predators: F James Neal

From the New Jersey Devils: D John Merrill

From the New York Islanders: G J.F. Berube (Vegas also acquired F Mikhail Grabovski, D Jake Bischoff, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick via trade)

From the New York Rangers: F Oscar Lindberg

From the Ottawa Senators: D Marc Methot

From the Philadelphia Flyers: F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

From the Pittsburgh Penguins: G Marc-Andre Fleury

From the San Jose Sharks: D David Schlemko

From the St. Louis Blues: F David Perron

From the Tampa Bay Lightning: D Jason Garrison (Vegas also acquired F Nikita Gusev, a 2017 second-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick via trade)

From the Toronto Maple Leafs: F Brenden Leipsic

From the Vancouver Canucks: D Luca Sbisa

From the Washington Capitals: D Nate Schmidt

From the Winnipeg Jets: F Chris Thorburn (Vegas also acquired a 2017 first-round pick and a 2019 third-round pick via trade)