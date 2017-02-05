Watch Bill Belichick cheat to win on SNL's 'Family Feud' skit

Saturday Night Live couldn't resist taking one last stab at the Patriots before the Super Bowl. In a "Family Feud" skit, SNL pitted "celebrity" fans of the Atlanta Falcons against those of the New England Patriots. Spoiler alert: Coach Bill Belichick, played by Bobby Moynihan, cheats to win. On the Falcons' side were Justin Bieber, Samuel L. Jackson, celebrity chef Paula Dean and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, played by Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, and Beck Bennett.

When Steve Harvey, played by Kenan Thompson, asks if Goodell is really a fan, he says “Absolutely, love the Falcons. Doesn’t have anything to do with not wanting to give the Super Bowl trophy to Tom Brady.” On the Patriots' side was Brady’s wife and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Belichick, Casey Affleck, and Lady Gaga, played by guest host Kristen Stewart, Moynihan, Alex Moffat, and Melissa Villaseñor.

The Falcons win the first round, but can't get more than one answer on the board before getting three strikes and sending the game over to the Patriots.

