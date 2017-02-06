ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
Today 10:56 am

Watch Roger Goodell hand Tom Brady the Super Bowl MVP trophy

That's gotta hurt.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hands Patriots quarterback Tom Brady the MVP award Monday, following the Patriots' historic win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Victory never tasted so sweet.

The New England Patriots ended a tumultous and dominating season with the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever. The team pulled off a 43-28 win in overtime Sunday with a dazzling performance by their captain and franchise, Tom Brady. Entering the fourth quarter, the Pats were down by 19 points.

After the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady the MVP trophy.

Here's another angle:

It was a sweet ending to a season that started off with a four-game suspension leveled against Brady following an investigation into the "Deflategate" scandal. 

RELATED: Appeals court restores Brady's 'Deflategate' suspension

RELATED: Patriots fans sue NFL over lost 'Deflategate' draft picks

Brady, the Patriots and fans have passionately denied allegations of cheating and fans were glad to see Goodell, who issued the suspension, hand their golden "GOAT" the MVP award early Monday morning.

