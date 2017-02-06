Victory never tasted so sweet.
The New England Patriots ended a tumultous and dominating season with the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever. The team pulled off a 43-28 win in overtime Sunday with a dazzling performance by their captain and franchise, Tom Brady. Entering the fourth quarter, the Pats were down by 19 points.
After the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady the MVP trophy.
It was a sweet ending to a season that started off with a four-game suspension leveled against Brady following an investigation into the "Deflategate" scandal.
RELATED: Appeals court restores Brady's 'Deflategate' suspension
RELATED: Patriots fans sue NFL over lost 'Deflategate' draft picks
Brady, the Patriots and fans have passionately denied allegations of cheating and fans were glad to see Goodell, who issued the suspension, hand their golden "GOAT" the MVP award early Monday morning.