What time does 2017 Preakness horse race start? (Updated odds)

The 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at PIMLICO Race Course will take place on Saturday, May 20.

The race is set to start at approximately 6:48 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

NBC will broadcast the event live with coverage on the main network starting at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Always Dreaming is a 4-5 favorite to win the Preakness after dominating the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago.

Here is the field:

1. Multiplier (30-1)

2. Cloud Computing (12-1)

3. Hence (20-1)

4. Always Dreaming (4-5)

5. Classic Empire (3-1)

6. Gunnevera (15-1)

7. Term of Art (30-1)

8. Senior Investment (30-1)

9. Lookin at Lee (10-1)

10. Conquest Mo Money (15-1)

Exaggerator was the winning horse in last year’s Preakness Stakes with J. Keith Desormeaux and jockey Kent Desormeaux victorious.